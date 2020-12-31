Section 144 imposed in Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has imposed Section 144 CrPC prohibiting assembly of more than five persons in and around Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary for community fishing from January 1 to January 31, 2021 . The prohibitory order under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 has been imposed in the wildlife sanctuary located south-west of the city. “Some people from the villages around and adjoining Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary such as Keotpara, Mikirpara, Paspara, Azara, Tetelia, in tandem with people from various fringe parts of Guwahati city are likely to venture out to organise community fishing on January 3, 2021 and even after that also,” the order from deputy commissioner of police (West Police district), Guwahati, stated on Thursday. “And whereas such ventures are absolutely illegal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, which will also cause irreparable as well as irretrievable damage to the ecosystem of the sanctuary as presented by the divisional forest officer (Guwahati Wildlife Division). And whereas it is necessary to take preventive measures to protect wildlife and ecosystem of Deepor Beel Wildlife Sanctuary,” the order further stated. Villagers from the areas around Deepor Beel take part in the community fishing in the wetland at this time to welcome the New Year.