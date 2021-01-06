British PM cancels R-Day visit to India

New Delhi, Jan 5: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was scheduled to attend the Republic Day celebrations in India as Chief Guest, has cancelled his visit to the country later this month due to the growing health crisis created by the new variant of coronavirus in the UK.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation today with Johnson. PM Johnson reiterated his thanks for India’s invitation for him as the Chief Guest of the forthcoming Republic Day celebrations, but regretted his inability to attend in view of the changed COVID-19 context prevailing in the UK.

He reiterated his keenness to visit India in the near future,” a release from the PMO in New Delhi said. (PTI)