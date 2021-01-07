Designer Satya Paul dies in Coimbatore

Satya Paul, founder of the eponymous fashion clothing brand, passed away in Coimbatore on Wednesday. He suffered a stroke in December and was recovering in a hospital before he was moved to Isha Yoga Center.

He had suffered a stroke on December 2. As he was slowly recovering in the hospital his only wish was to get all the things he was being monitored and poked with (in the hospital) removed so that he could fly away. Finally doctors allowed him to be taken back to Isha Yoga Center, his home since 2015.