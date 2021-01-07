ECI team to review Assam poll preparedness

GUWAHATI: An Election Commission of India (ECI) delegation will undertake a two-day visit to Assam from Monday to review the state’s preparedness for the Assembly elections scheduled in April-May this year.

The team led by ECI director general, Dharmendra Sharma and comprising senior officials of the Commission will hold review meetings with the district election officers and superintendents of police of 24 election districts in Dibrugarh on January 11.

Subsequently, the ECI delegation will have another review meeting with district election officers, superintendents of police of 30 election districts, nodal officers of police, excise, transport departments in Guwahati on January 12.

The ECI director general will also meet the Assam chief secretary and other senior officials of the state government on January 12 to discuss the preparedness for the Assembly elections, a statement issued by the office of the chief electoral officer, Assam on Thursday, said.