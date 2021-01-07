JEE (Advanced) on July 3

NEW DELHI: Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ on Thursday announced the eligibility criteria for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the date of the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2021 as July 3, 2021.

The JEE (Advanced) 2021 exam will be conducted by IIT-Kharagpur. JEE (Advanced) 2022 will be conducted by IIT-Bombay and JEE (Advanced) 2023 will be conducted by IIT-Guwahati.

The Union Education Minister announced that the government has decided to again remove the minimum marks eligibility criteria for admission to IIT which was earlier pegged at 75 per cent.