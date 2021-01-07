Minister clarifies on ST certificate row

SHILLONG, Jan 6: Social Welfare Minister Kyrmen Shylla has clarified that the notification issued by the department was not a directive for issuing Schedule Tribe (ST) certificates to individuals who have inherited their father’s surname.

The minister, on Wednesday, told reporters that the department has only recommended that there should not be any delay in issuance of the certificates to genuine applicants for ST and that the Deputy Commissioners should scrutinise and examine the application before issuance.

“Personally, I have nothing to comment on whether we should issue or deny ST certificate to those who have taken their father’s surname,” he said.

While maintaining that the state government would have to listen to the voice of the majority, the minister said that it also needs to ensure that the traditional practices are protected. Nonetheless, issuing ST certificates is the call of the authorities concerned; whether it is the Deputy Commissioner’s office or the Autonomous District Councils.

Shylla, however, pointed out that as per practice, majority of the indigenous people take their mother’s surname, adding that that there is a need to have proper consultation with various stakeholders on the subject.

“Let the people decide if they are against or in favour of issuing ST certificate to a person inheriting father’s surname,” he said.

The Social Welfare department had written to the Deputy Commissioners of both East Khasi Hills and West Khasi Hills stating that the District Level Committee will decide on each application expeditiously and issue Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe certificates in respect of all applicants including those persons whose parents are Khasi but have taken father’s surname/title, as per documents available and procedures laid down by passing a speaking order in each case.

Earlier, a group of concerned citizens had expressed strong opposition against the state government’s notification.

While opposing the notification of the department, social activist Banshai Marbaniang had alleged that the notification is in violation of the KHAD (Khasi Social Custom of Lineage) Act.