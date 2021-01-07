NEWS BRIEFS

Petrol price nears record high

New Delhi, Jan 6: Petrol price on Wednesday neared all-time high after state-owned fuel retailers hiked rates after a nearly month-long hiatus. Petrol price was raised by 26 paise per litre and diesel by 25 paise a litre, according to a price notification from oil marketing companies. After this increase, petrol in Delhi climbed to Rs 83.97 per litre from Rs 83.71 previously.

SC to hear pleas against farm laws

New Delhi, Jan 6: The Supreme Court on Wednesday said it would hear on January 11 a batch of pleas challenging the new farm laws as also the ones raising issues related to the ongoing farmers’ protest at Delhi borders. A bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde, which observed that there is no improvement on the ground regarding farmers’ protests, was informed by the Centre that “healthy discussions” are going on between the government and farmers over

Lakhvi being quizzed: Pak

Lahore, Jan 6: Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi is being interrogated by Pakistan’s counter terrorism authorities in Punjab province, an official said on Wednesday, four days after his arrest. UN proscribed terrorist Lakhvi, 61, who was on bail since 2015 in the Mumbai attack case, was arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab province on Saturday.