Assam steps up bird flu vigil; bans poultry import temporarily

GUWAHATI: The Assam government has imposed a temporary ban on poultry import though the state’s western border as a precautionary measure in view of the outbreak of avian influenza in some states of the country.

“In view of the outbreak of the highly pathogenic avian influenza in some states of the country, which is a highly contagious avian disease having zoonotic potential of causing huge loss in terms of mortality and trade of poultry, the Governor of Assam is pleased to impose temporary ban on entry of poultry as a precautionary measure through the western border of the state in the interest of preventing escalation (spread) of the disease to Assam and other Northeastern states,” a notification issued here on Friday by the state animal husbandry and veterinary department, read.

Advisories have already been issued to the concerned authorities for active and targeted surveillance against the disease.

“This order comes into force with immediate effect and will remain in force until further orders,” the notification issued by the secretary, state animal husbandry and veterinary department, added.

The Assam State Zoo here has over the past few days stopped procuring poultry meat for the inmates at the zoo following advisories against avian influenza by central authorities.

Other northeastern states like Meghalaya and Nagaland (which has issued a red alert) too have stepped up vigil in the wake of the bird flu outbreak in some states of the country.

According to reports, several birds/poultry in states like Kerala, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan have died since the outbreak of avian influenza, suspected to be spread by migratory birds, last month.