Boycott Republic Day!  

Editor,

Good governance in Meghalaya is at the crossroads. Bad governance already has a deleterious effect on the performance of our state and the quality of our government employees’ lives. Should things continue as they have been for decades as a reactive, administrative cost-center? If Meghalaya is to break free from this role of the past, surely it will require a new model of leadership. Yesterday, KHNAM legislator Adelbert Nongrum urged the people of the state to boycott the upcoming Republic Day celebrations and also stressed on the need to honour honest government employees like P. J. Marbaniang and Ïohbianghun Sahkhar with an “Integrity Award”.

If people like Ïohbianghun Sahkhar and P. J. Marbaniang are defined by one thing, it is certainly their courage and honesty – key ingredients missing in many state governments and corporations. After all, how much courage does it take to enforce the rules? Alas the higher echelons hide behind protocols. Courage isn’t really needed until the battle to transform an organization is waged. To change cultures is difficult. To slaughter sacred cows is dangerous. Yet, this is where the truly transformative work of an honest leader is done. If our respected leaders are fearful, then they can never be effective. For the state to evolve and transform, state government representatives will need to be challenged, policies will need to be changed, and many “business-as-usual” practices need to be eradicated. This will require us to push beyond our fear and to be courageous.

It is imperative that representatives answer some critically important questions:

What is your purpose (i.e., Why are you here as a leader)?

What is your purpose in your department?

In my opinion, too many MDs seem to be acting with the purpose of not rocking the boat. For too long, the MDs’ purpose has been to enforce the policies of the organization and faithfully execute the directives of the department. These purposes are not only out of date, but they are actually doing harm to our organizations. Now more than ever, our government and corporations require a strong people strategy led by a strong “corrupt free” team. As a leader, you must be able to succinctly define and articulate an answer to the first question because those who follow you need to trust your motives and commitment. Secondly, you need to lead your team through a process of defining your purpose.

Meghalaya is in the midst of a revolution. This revolution will be led by those who lead with passion, purpose and courage. Instead of fighting with arrows, axes and swords, we will do battle with intelligence, innovation and guts. And we must persist and we must prevail. As the war for change intensifies, government servants will increasingly feel under attack. Each day, practicing honesty in the workplace can feel like fighting a battle where there are insurmountable odds against success. We need brave-hearts like Ïohbianghun Sahkhar and P. J. Marbaniang who can overcome great odds to secure victory.

Yours etc.,

Cathy Lyngdoh

Shillong – 793008

Raising the age eligibility bar

Editor,

Most tribal people in Meghalaya, generally, would complete their Bachelor’s degree at the age of 23 years and Master’s degree at 25 years. Those who have completed their Bachelor’s degree would have 9 years left to get a government job while those who have completed their Master’s degree would have 7 years left which is a very short time considering the extreme difficulty in getting a government job from the year 2000 till date and which will be more difficult in the coming years.

This current status of cut off age for job eligibility at 32 years for STs is suited for the 1970s, 1980s, 1990s where jobs were still easy to find but most certainly not suited from the year 2000 onwards. Hence, we have to adapt to the changing times as other states in India have done as far age eligibility is concerned since many of our youth need more time and preparation. to find government jobs. They have to apply to various state and central governments, go for job coaching programmes especially for mathematics and logic and then write these various exams which are conducted one year post the advertisement as is the case with state government exams.

For confirmation, the officials and the public can scroll through the eight State Public Service Commission’s of the eight North Eastern States respectively. They reveal that Meghalaya has the “Lowest” cut off age for the tribals at 32 years of age, Tripura has the highest cut off age for the tribals at 45 years of age, while Assam and Manipur have the second highest cut off age for the tribals at 43 years of age respectively for any government post including their own state civil service.

The table is shown below:

State’s Name Age Eligibility For state tribals relaxable by 5 years 1. Arunachal Pradesh 18 – 35 years 37 years 2. 2. Mizoram 21 -35 years 40 years 3. 3. Manipur 21 – 38 years 43 years 4. 4. Assam 21 – 38 years 43 years 5. 5. Tripura 18 – 40 years 45 years 6. 6. Sikkim 18 – 40 years No extension since 40 years cut off age 7. 7. Nagaland 21 – 30 years 35 years 8. 8. Meghalaya 18 – 27 years 32 years Average Cut off age 38.75 years ~ 39 years

Hence Meghalaya should have an age eligibility of 21 – 34 years relaxable with 5 years for the Khasi, Jaintia and Garo Scheduled Tribes (STs) at 39 years of age with a one year extension of 40 years for those applying for MCS, MPS & MFS candidates. We urge the government to increase the age eligibility cut off bar to 39 years for the Local STs that is the Khasi, Jaintia & Garo applying for all types of governments jobs and 40 years for all types of State Civil Services. The officials can also check for the other 9 states in mainland India which have a tribal populace. They have similar age relaxations to those of the other 7 North East states except Meghalaya. The time has come for the State Government to immediately raise the age eligibility cut off bar for the local STs to be at par with other states of India because since the new millennium getting a government job has become well nigh impossible. Hence this government accept the suggestions above.

Yours etc.,

M Lyngdoh,

Via email

Indigenous spiritualism

Editor,

Indigenous communities and their individual members draw their identity and form their world-view from specific historical and cultural contexts that include their own beliefs, social organisation, languages, customs, and knowledge. Most of the indigenous societies have seen their traditional orders disrupted through contact with the more powerful societies. The impact of colonialism saw traditional indigenous social structure eroded. In the identification of these dimensions, Seng Khasi and Sein Raij Niamtre, a socio-religious congregation of the Khasi- Jaintias of Meghalaya, India was established to act as custodians of indigenous people, their belief system, cultures, languages, and way of life and seek their protection under national and international law. These organisations seek to preserve, promote and nurture the culture and cultural heritage and the philosophy of the indigenous religion of the Khasi- Jaintia tribes of Meghalaya. Ironically, the western observers and commentators dismissed Indigenous religious tradition as superstition and had not historically recognised Indigenous spirituality. Hence, there is a need for indigenous spirituality to be recognised as a religion and belief, so that freedom of religion and belief for indigenous Khasi-Jaintia can be effectively promoted and protected. It is the government’s obligation to protect the minority indigenous group.

Yours etc.,

Dr. Omarlin Kyndiah

Via email