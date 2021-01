SHILLONG: Meghalaya reported two more deaths due to COVID19 and with these the number of deaths in the state due to the virus infection went up to 143.

Meanwhile, 24 new COVID19 positive cases were detected in the state where total number of active COVID19 cases stood at 155.

With recovery of five more patients, the number of persons recovered from the disease in the state went up to 13262 s on date.