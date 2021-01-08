No input on presence of NE militants’ camps in Bangladesh: BSF IG

SHILLONG: Inspector General (IG) of the BSF, Meghalaya Frontier, Hardeep Singh has asserted that there is no specific inputs about the presence of camps of NE insurgent groups in Bangladesh.

Speaking to media persons in Shillong on Friday, the IG Hardeep Singh said the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) had informed them that there was no camp of NE militants in Bangladesh. He also said the BSF did not have any specific input about presence of the banned HNLC’s camp in the neighbouring country.

When asked about the recent killing of a Meghalaya citizen by BGB and a killing of a Bangladeshi smuggler by BSF in the border, he said that the BSF had no role in the killing of a Bangladeshi national whereas the BSF has also lodged a complaint with BGB about the killing of an Indian citizen.

” I am hoping that we will keep border peaceful and we are still investigating as to how the Indian citizen was killed, ” Singh said.

On being asked about the increasing instances of Bangladeshis assaulting Indian citizens after entering Indian territory, he said that the BSF has increased its surveillance along the border and a strong protest has also been lodged with the BGB.

” Our prime duty this year is to control crime in the border and we will continue to have good relationship with BGB,” he added.