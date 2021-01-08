Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A number of lawmakers and a mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election to prevent Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. INTERNATIONAL By Agencies On Jan 8, 2021 Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the U.S. Capitol in Washington. A number of lawmakers and a mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election to prevent Joe Biden from replacing Trump in the White House. (PTI) Share Continue Reading
Comments are closed.