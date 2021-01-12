Assam CM extends Bhogali Bihu greetings

GUWAHATI: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday extended Bhogali Bihu greetings to the people of the state.

In a message, Sonowal said, “Bhogali Bihu is the embodiment of abundance and mirth as the harvest festival provides an opportunity to the people of the state to strengthen the bond of harmony and brotherhood cutting across all sections. May the fire of meji drive away all negative forces while bringing everlasting peace and prosperity to everyone’s life.”

Saying that the celebrations of Bhogali Bihu will bring the people of Brahmaputra and Barak Valley, plains and hills closer, Sonowal expressed optimism that the festival of merrymaking and joyousness would cement the age-old ties between different communities of the state.

He further urged the people to maintain the prescribed COVID-19 safety protocols during the celebration which starts with uruka (the feasting night) on January 13.

The Assam government had recently declared a restricted holiday on uruka.