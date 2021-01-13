NEWS BRIEFS

SC orders stay on farm laws

New Delhi, Jan 12: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the implementation of new farm laws till further orders saying it may encourage the protesting farmers to come to the negotiating table in good faith, and constituted a 4-member committee to listen to their grievances as also make recommendations to resolve the issue.

4 more vaccines in pipeline

New Delhi, Jan 12: Four more COVID-19 vaccines are in the pipeline and their manufacturers may approach the drug controller for emergency use authorisation, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday. Addressing a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said Zydus Cadila, Sputnik V, Biological E and Gennova are other vaccines also in the pipeline which are in advanced clinical trials in India.

NEUFC sack coach

GOA, Jan 12: NorthEast United FC has parted ways with coach Gerard Nus and has appointed Khalid Jamil as the interim head coach for the remainder of the Indian Super League season, the club announced on Wednesday.