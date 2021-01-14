Atletico beat Sevilla, extend league lead

SPORTS
By Agencies

MADRID, Jan 13: Angel Correa and Saul Niguez scored as Atletico Madrid extended its Spanish league lead with a 2-0 victory over Sevilla.
Atletico moved four points clear of crosstown rival Real Madrid and also has two games in hand as Diego Simeone’s team challenges for its first league title since 2014.
Granada beat struggling Osasuna 2-0 in Tuesday’s other game. (AP)

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.