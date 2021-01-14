COVID-19 active caseload in India dips to 2.14 lakh

New Delhi, Jan 13: India’s active caseload has fallen to 2.14 lakh, which is the lowest after 197 days, and its share in the total cases has further shrunk to 2.04 per cent, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

The total active cases were 2,15,125 on June 30, 2020. A net decline of 2051 cases has been recorded in the total active cases in a span of 24 hours.

“The share of active cases in the total cases has further shrunk to 2.04 per cent. This is lowest after 197 days,” the ministry said.

The daily cases in India are registering a consistent decline on a daily basis, the ministry underlined. (PTI)