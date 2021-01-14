World Watch

Daily Telegraph owner dies at 86

London, Jan 13: David Barclay, one of the billionaire identical twins whose business empire includes Britain’s Daily Telegraph newspaper, has died, the newspaper said Wednesday. He was 86. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a former reporter and columnist for the newspaper, tweeted: “Farewell with respect and admiration to Sir David Barclay who rescued a great newspaper, created many thousands of jobs across the U.K. and who believed passionately in the independence of this country and what it could achieve.” Frederick Barclay said he and his brother were “twins from the beginning until the end.” “He was the right hand to my left and I was his left hand to his right,” he said in a statement. “We’ll meet again.” (AP)

27 workers injured in crash

Dubai, Jan 13:At least 27 workers, mostly Indians, were injured when their bus collided with a truck on Wednesday while they were going to their factory in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area of Dubai. The bus was transporting workers of a perfume factory to their employment site in Jebel Ali Technology Park this morning when the collision happened, the Gulf News reported. They received mild-to-moderate injuries and are being treated at the NMC Royale Hospital in Dubai Investment Park (DIP), the report said. “Twenty-seven people sustained minor-to-moderate injuries. The reason behind the accident was not leaving a safe distance between the truck and the bus,” Police investigation Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said. (PTI)

Turkish foreign minister in Pak

Islamabad, Jan 13: Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Wednesday held talks with Pakistan’s top leadership to further deepen the bilateral ties. Cavusoglu separately called on President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan and held delegation-level talks with his counterpart Shah Mahmood Qureshi. The Prime Minister stressed in the meeting to transform it into a robust economic partnership. The shared resolve on both sides to further upgrade trade, investment, defence, educational and cultural cooperation was reaffirmed, according to the PM Office. The Prime Minister also underscored the importance Pakistan attached to a peaceful solution of the conflict in Afghanistan. Khan also thanked Turkey for its steadfast support on the Jammu & Kashmir issue. (PTI)