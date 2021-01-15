New Mexico declares state of emergency due to riot threat

SANTA FE:Michelle Lujan Grisham, Governor of the US state of New Mexico, has declared a state of emergency due to the ongoing and pervasive threat of riots and insurrection in the wake of the January 6 Capitol violence in Washington D.C., a local media report said.

According to the report published on Thursday by the Albuquerque Journal, the executive order referenced the events of January 6 when supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol building in Washington D.C., reports Xinhua news agency.

“There is credible intelligence that threats of similar riots exist and are likely at the capitol buildings and other prominent government buildings in all 50 states either before or on January 20, 2021 to coincide with the inauguration of President-Elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala D. Harris,” said the executive order.

The executive order allows the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management to coordinate any requests for assistance determined by the governor’s office.

“This Emergency requires immediate action to preserve the peace, health, and safety and the public property of the people of the state of New Mexico,” it added.

The state of emergency will go into effect on Saturday and last “through the day the Governor’s Authorized Representative determines to be the end of the emergency period”.

According to local media, a fence has been erected around a portion of the Roundhouse building in the state capitol of Santa Fe.

Officials also plan to add more fence and increase security in the coming days.