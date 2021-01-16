Conrad Sangma launches COVID-19 vaccine drive in Meghalaya

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive at NEIGRIHMS on Saturday.

Speaking to newsmen, the Chief Minister said that a total of 100 health workers will be vaccinated at NEIGRIHMS and 732 will be vaccinated in the different districts of Meghalaya.

Stating that it is a historic moment in the battle against COVID-19, Sangma said that this vaccine roll out is a positive step towards fight against this virus which has long been affecting normal life.

He however maintained that drive may continue for six to eight months or maybe a year and that it is not the end of the fight against COVID-19.

The Chief Minister also informed that by tomorrow in two other districts South West Khasi Hills and South Garo Hills which was not included on day one of the first phase due to connectivity issue the vaccination will role out.

According to available data a total of vaccine will be given to 800 beneficiaries and will be carried out at NEIGRIHMS with 100 beneficiaries, Mawphlang CHC with 24 beneficiaries, Resubelpara CHC, North Garo Hills with 60 beneficiaries, Jowai Civil Hospital, West Jaintia Hills, with 100 beneficiaries, Ampati Civil Hospital, South West Garo Hills District with 101 beneficiaries, Umsning CHC, Ri Bhoi with 49 beneficiaries, Sutnga CHC, East Jaintia Hills with 100 beneficiaries, Nongstoin CHC, West Khasi Hills District with 100 beneficiaries, Holy Cross Hospital, West Garo Hills with 98 beneficiaries and Williamnagar Civil Hospital, East Garo Hills with 100 beneficiaries.