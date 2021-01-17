Leave work, first vote: Himachal CM on Panchayat polls

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Sunday appealed to the voters to leave all work and first vote for the first phase of elections to the Panchayati Raj Institutions.

“Leave all work and first vote. The polling for Panchayati Raj Institutions has started in the state from today,” the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

He said he participated in this ‘mahaparva’ of democracy by voting at the polling booth in his home constituency.

“I urge all the voters of the state to vote for the strengthening of democracy,” he said, while posting his and his wife’s photograph showing the ink mark on their fingers after casting their votes.

Over 1,200 Panchayats are going to polls in the first of the three-phase Panchayati Raj Institution elections in the state.

The remaining two phases are slated for January 19 and 21. (IANS)