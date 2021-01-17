Mumbai , Hyderabad share points, play out goaless draw

BAMBOLIM, Jan 16: Hyderabad FC and Mumbai City FC had to settle for a point each after a 0-0 draw between the teams at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday. Even though Hyderabad had more opportunities than the current Indian Super League table-toppers, they couldn’t find the back of the net.

After a quiet opening 16 minutes in terms of chances created, Hyderabad registered the first shot of the match on target when Liston Colaco received the ball inside the box and forced Amrinder Singh into a save. The resulting corner also saw Hyderabad produce a tame header on goal which Amrinder collected safely.

Mumbai City was the more dominant team as far as possession was concerned but they couldn’t quite create any chances of note. It was Hyderabad that had the better opportunities in the first half and they had a big chance to take the lead in the 33rd minute when a delightful ball forward by Mohammed Yasir put Joel Chianese through on goal.

The Australian had only the goalkeeper to beat but Amrinder made another save to deny Hyderabad. The Islanders registered their first attempt of the match on target just before the halftime break when Adam le Fondre won possession near Hyderabad’s box and tested the goalkeeper from range.

The second half began with more pressure on Mumbai City’s goal after Amrinder gave the ball away to Colaco near the Islanders’ penalty box. Colaco steadied himself and pulled the trigger from outside the box only to see his shot go wide of the target.

Hyderabad then tested Mumbai City’s goalkeeper in the 63rd minute when an Aridane Santana header from a corner at the far post required Amrinder’s intervention.

Mumbai City had a half chance in 79th minute when a lapse at the back by Chinglensana Singh allowed le Fondre to have a free run into the box.

However, Odei Onaindia came up with a crucial tackle on the Englishman to deny the Islanders.

The closing stages of the contest saw both sides try to score a late winner. They threw bodies forward in search of the decisive goal but resolute defending by both teams ensured that neither team managed to find the back of the net as the game ended in a draw. (ISL)