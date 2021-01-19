Athletic beat Barça in Super Cup final; Messi’s first red in 753 games

MADRID, Jan 18: Lionel Messi lost his cool after another Barcelona collapse, hitting an opponent away from the ball and being sent off for the first time while playing with the Catalan club in the team’s 3-2 loss to Athletic Bilbao in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Iñaki Williams’ goal in extra time gave Athletic the lead and a come-from-behind win.

Barcelona had little chance of recovering when Messi swung his right arm toward the head of an Athletic player while trying to free himself.

Messi was shown the red card following a video review.

After Athletic scored in the 90th minute to seal a 2-2 draw and force extra time, Williams netted the title-clinching goal with a neat curling shot from just inside the area, with the ball hitting the far post before going into the top corner.

The goal three minutes into extra time secured Athletic its third Super Cup title, and first since it beat Barcelona in the 2015 final.

Barcelona was seeking its 15th Super Cup title, and third in the last five seasons. It was also looking to end its title drought after going without a trophy last season, something that hadn’t happened since 2007-08.

It was an even match at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville, with neither team creating many significant scoring opportunities.

Messi, who helped set up Barcelona’s first goal, had been doubtful to play in the final. He had an issue with an unspecified fitness issue that had caused coach Ronald Koeman to leave him out of the semifinal against Real Sociedad on Wednesday.

Athletic reached the final by eliminating defending champion Madrid 2-1. The final was the third match in charge for Athletic coach Marcelino García Toral.

His debut had been against Barcelona in a league game at home, when Messi scored twice to help the Catalan club recover from an early goal secure a 3-2 victory. (AP)