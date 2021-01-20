Entry-exit point an inconvenience

Editor,

I had written in these columns in the recent past that the entry-exit point at Umling in Ri Bhoi District will eventually see a legal tussle has proven true with the filing of a PIL by ten lawyers from the town at the High Court of Meghalaya. Now, are we going to see a bulldozing act or upkeep of the entry-exit point, only time will tell? However, as Angela Lyngdoh in her letter, “Much ado about restrictions”, (ST, Jan 19, 2021) has rightly stated, the state government here “has created a sort of unrealistic bubble which has, in turn, hampered the free movement of its citizens,” with regard to this entry-exit point. Also, most states in the country have done away with the compulsory Covid-19 testing whereas the testing at the said entry-exit point is nothing less than a business being run with impunity by taxing the commoners and also eating into their precious time. This interrupting entry-exit point has inconvenienced the public much more than expected. It has even turned Shillong and the Khasi Hills of Meghalaya into a caliphate – which cannot unfurl in a democracy. Such restrictions on the citizens of the country are unrealistic and unlawful – and are not seen anywhere else in this nation despite the noble intention of the state government.

Suggestions for seamless viewing of e-paper

I’m a regular reader of your esteemed newspaper for the past 15 years, way back from my college days. Those days I would read the hard copy with a specific mind-igniting book scent. Now I read the e-paper (read at ease anytime anywhere). My request to you is to make available the e-paper back-date navigation like all other leading national papers do. You know, for working personnel/professional it’s not always possible to read the paper on the same day.

I would also like to mention that I am a subscriber of THE HINDU e-paper which provides a wonderful, seamless reading experience. I pinch you to enable your paper to have a similar zoom in/out facility with one click to have the best experience.

To each his own!

I read Salil Gewali’s letter, “Our craze for social media” ( ST Jan 19, 2021) with some amusement because when I checked out Facebook I found him there alive and kicking and posting several personal pictures. Those who have a problem with social media should not be on Instagram, Facebook or WhatsApp. Only then would they have the right to warn others not to become social media addicts. We all know that social media feeds our narcissistic nature and we have come to accept it but we also get to know a lot of stuff like news and events from across the world so we are better informed. It depends on every person’s mental make-up (psyche) and how they make use of social media. For us students, social media is informative and educative but it depends who our friends are. Many people are on social media not to share their thoughts and perspectives on issues of governance that plague us all but only to post photographs. I find that very boring and have ‘unfriended’ many such people. I enjoy reading peoples’ views and learning from them since quite a few are better informed than I am.

It is wrong therefore to caution people about social media. Leave it to each person to take a personal call. We all have our Fundamental Rights and being on social media too falls under the Right to Freedom of Expression. Just because one does not like what others post on social media one has no right to pass judgment on others. I am particularly averse to people who preach to others using their own moral yardsticks. Enough is enough!

Uncalled for comments

My column which was published in this section of your newspaper (ST Jan 11, 2021) ‘Youth Centre sans young people’ was a personal view and a matter that I highlighted in the larger interest of our youth irrespective of their faith, beliefs and religion or denomination. However, some people who commented on the Facebook page of Fr. Michael Makri passed unsavory comments without even knowing or understanding the text of my column. Unfortunately, the Director of DBYC and along with one Br. Dan Fer passed a series of comments stating that ‘ He may have been deprived of parking grounds at DBYC hence the grudge,’ to which the Director replied saying, ‘ Free toilet maybe and since guys like him Do Drugs in the toilet’. Such comments are uncalled for and speak volumes of their mentality which is not in sync with their vocation. I have never ever parked my car there. And it is wrong to assume that anyone who has a point of view on the DBYC has wrong intentions such as doing drugs or to take advantage of free toilet facilities. I am appalled by the comments from these pseudo-religious people and demand an apology from them, because I had penned that letter with all sincerity.

