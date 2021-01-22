Army band performs for Corona Warriors at Shillong.

SHILLONG : As part of this nationwide exercise to express the appreciation to Corona warriors, a ‘Live Band Concert’ was conducted by the Military Band of Assam Regimental Centre here.

The event was organised as a prelude to the forthcoming Republic Day Celebrations, in which live band concerts are being conducted for the Corona Warriors across the country at various historical locations having linkages with India’s freedom struggle.

The live band reverberated popular military tunes like “Kadam Kadam Badhaye Ja” & “Sare Jahan Se Acha” conveying both gratitude and solidarity to Corona Warriors in town ubiquitous way.

The Corona Warriors were overwhelmed by the gesture of the Army and expressed their gratitude for the recognition and encouragement, as the band played military tunes.