Fuel prices hit record high in city

SHILLONG, Jan 22: Prices of petrol and diesel have touched record high in Shillong after a series of hikes since the last couple of months.

The price of petrol in Shillong on Friday morning was Rs 89.37 per litre while the Xtra premium retailed at Rs 93.06 per litre. The price of diesel, on the other hand, was Rs 81.92 per litre.

A petrol pump owner admitted that prices of petroleum products had taken an upward trajectory since November last year.

The soaring prices of petrol in the city are also burning a hole in commoners’ pocket putting an additional burden of contemplating a budget before refueling their vehicles.

Some petrol pump owners informed that the state government charges taxes at 31 per cent and 22.5 per cent on petrol and diesel, respectively.

As fuel prices continue to shoot through the roof, it is also learnt that the government is considering a cut in excise duty and the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has already written to the Union Finance Ministry suggesting such a cut.

A visibly peeved motorist, who rides his two-wheeler mostly inside the city, admitted that the skyrocket in prices of petrol is affecting his monthly budget.

“Earlier, I would refill for around Rs 2,000 per month, but now, I have to do a lot of calculating before even thinking about refilling,” the person, in the request of anonymity, said.

Another person said that the Centre, as per their promises made before the election, must ensure that the prices of the petroleum products are reduced for the benefit of the general people.

On the other hand, local cabbie, John Rynthathiang, said that inflated petrol prices coupled with COVID-19 protocols have taken a toll on commercial vehicle drivers.

He also admitted that this is one of the prime reasons why taxi drivers were forced to hike fares.