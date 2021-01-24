Police chief lauds cops who cracked Kalkaji jeweller burglary case

New Delhi : Delhi Police Commissioner S.N. Srivastava has praised the police team which solved the Kalkaji jeweller burglary case.

Southeast District Police solved the sensational burglary case in record time with 100 per cent recovery of stolen gold jewellery worth around Rs 20 crore where an electrician entered the shop wearing a PPE kit and fled with the jewellery. The act was caught on CCTV.

On Saturday, Srivastava visited Kalkaji police station to interact with the team members who worked on the case and cracked it. He was joined by Special CP Law and Order South Zone and Joint CP Southern Range.

He understood the entire sequence of events and appreciated role of all staff.

A Powerpoint presentation about the investigation was shown and the evidence that led to arrest of the accused and recovery of the stolen jewellery was given by DCP Southeast R.P. Meena.

Srivastava addressed the officials of Southeast District and emphasised on Action Plan for 2021 by SHOs and improving public interface and response time.

Special attention was given for technical excellence in police stations using modern techniques like e-Beat Book, ICMS, ICJS and CCTNS.

“He praised the efforts made by Southeast district police in solving this case and some other cases which were reported in recent past and were solved within no time,” said a senior police officer.(IANS)