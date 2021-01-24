‘Settle your boundary disputes mutually’

SHILLONG, Jan 23: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday asked the states in the Northeast to mutually resolve their boundary disputes before August 15, 2022 when the country celebrates its 75th anniversary of Independence.

Speaking at a government programme in the city, he said if India and Bangladesh could resolve their border disputes, there is no reason the states in the Northeast cannot solve theirs.

Assam has boundary disputes with several states including Meghalaya. Incidents of border skirmishes are common. Tempers were frayed recently over the construction of a transit camp by the Assam government in Khanapara. The state government has already registered its protest.

Assam’s Industries and Commerce Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on Saturday said Shah asked all states in the region to resolve their boundary disputes amicably and internally.

Stating that the process of resolving the disputes should begin after the Assam elections, Nagaland Chief Minister, Neiphiu Rio said the states should be good neighbours with one another. His Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh also stressed on mutual and amicable settlement of the disputes.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Pema Khandu recalled that the Union Home Minster had last year asked the states to resolve their boundary disputes and based on his advice, Assam and Arunachal started their discussions at the level of Chief Secretary. He said the talks would be expedited after Assam polls.

Earlier, Shah asked the states to ensure that peace prevails in the region.

During the programme, most of the states expressed their concerns over development and sought more support from the Centre.