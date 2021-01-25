‘Centre’s intervention must to resolve boundary row’

SHILLONG, Jan 24: A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked chief ministers of the Northeastern states to resolve inter-state boundary disputes amicably, the United Democratic Party (UDP) today made it clear that the Centre’s intervention was necessary as past exercises including bilateral talks have not achieved any result.

“We feel that the Centre’s intervention is a must as sometimes talks between two states may not materialise. As many as 30 meetings — 20 at the CM level and 10 at the chief secretary level — were held between Meghalaya and Assam but nothing has materialised as yet. What is now needed is the Centre’s intervention,” UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh told The Shillong Times.

The UDP general secretary recalled that attempts had been made in the past to settle the dispute amicably but without success.

“We should remember that the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had passed a resolution and submitted documents staking its claim on the disputed areas but the Government of Assam did not accept the same. This is why the Centre must mediate to resolve the disputes for good,” Mawthoh pointed out.

“If one state is ok with talks and the other is not forthcoming then how do you resolve the dispute,” the UDP leader contended.