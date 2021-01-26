Hek echoes Mawrie on resignation demand

SHILLONG, Jan 25: Cabinet Minister and BJP MLA, AL Hek today backed party president Ernest Mawrie’s demands for Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui’s resignation and an independent probe into the death of six labourers in East Jaintia Hills.

Hek asserted that when the State BJP president makes a statement, he is speaking on behalf of the party.

He, however, made it clear that before making any allegations against anyone, one must have full evidence to back the charges.

On Mawrie’s demand for an independent inquiry, Hek said that they party would meet the chief minister to pressurise him to order a probe.