Nepali climbers reach Kathmandu after scaling K2 for 1st time

KATHMANDU: A team of 10 Nepali climbers who recently became the first to scale K2, the second highest peak of the world, during the winter season, received a hero’s welcome when they arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday.

A total of 48 mountaineers including five women reached the mountain’s base camp to kick off the expedition on December 29, 2020, out of which five were injured and many others returned due to tough weather at the peak.

The team reached the summit on January 16.

Hundreds of people gathered at the Tribhuvan International Airport to cheer the team and to celebrate their success, reports The Himalayan Times.

After they reached the capital city, the 10-member team were felicitated at a function at the Nepal Tourism Board at Bhrikutimandap.

They were accompanied by a motorcycle rally, according to The Kathmandu Post newspaper.

The 8,611 metres-high K2 is located on the Chinaï¿½Pakistan border between in the Gilgit-Baltistan region of northern Pakistan, and Dafdar Township in Taxkorgan Tajik Autonomous County of Xinjiang, China.

It is the highest point of the Karakoram mountain range and the highest point in both Pakistan and Xinjiang.