Arunachal to spend Rs 400 crore to upscale facilities in district hospitals

GUWAHATI: Arunachal Pradesh government has earmarked Rs 400 crores to improve facilities in district hospitals across the state.

It was informed by the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein while inaugurating a Dialysis Unit and a Tuberculosis Centre at Namsai District Hospital today in presence of Lekang MLA, Jummum Ete Deori.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that the State Government has taken a mission to upgrade the infrastructure of all the district hospitals in the state to improve the health care facilities with a massive investment of Rs 400 crores.

He said that Namsai District Hospital will also be upgraded in the same line with investment of Rs 24 crore which would be funded under RIDF, he added.

He further said that Dialysis Unit in Namsai District Hospital was a long felt need of the people of the area as the people of Namsai and adjoining districts have to travel to Assam for such treatment which involves huge expenses.

He said that the Dialysis Unit at District Hospital, Namsai established under Prime Minister National Dialysis Program would benefit the people of eight districts of Eastern Arunachal namely, Dibang Valley, Lower Dibang Valley, Anjaw, Lohit, Namsai, Changlang, Tirap and Longding Districts.

He also said that with the opening of Tuberculosis Centre in the District Hospital, Namsai has joined the rest of the nation in the mission to eradicate tuberculosis by 2025 as envisioned by the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi.