21-day conditioning camp for women cricketers underway in Tura

TURA: A three weeklong camp for the Meghalaya Women’s Cricket team organized by the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) in collaboration with the Tura District Cricket Association (TDCA) is currently underway at the Alotgre Cricket Stadium in Tura.

A total of 38 players from the state who have been shortlisted to undergo training are attending the camp which began on Wednesday. Out of the total of 38, 10 are from Garo Hills while the rest are from the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region.

An official of the Tura District Cricket Association (TDCA) informed that the camp is a conditioning camp for Under-19, Under-23 and Senior Women Cricketers who have been selected from the various districts of the state. These women would in later stages be selected to play in major tournaments organized by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in the Under-19, Under-23 and Senior Women’s category.

“The conditioning camp will serve as a preparatory base for these women cricketers who will be representing the state in the future. They are all professionals and have all represented their respective districts at some time or the other,” the TDCA official said.

The conditioning camp is being held under the supervision of four coaches who are all approved by the BCCI. Along with head coach, Saranya RS, two other assistant coaches-Sengam G Momin and Moisten Ch Marak and trainer, Darishesha Mawroh are looking after the conditioning camp. The support staff also includes a Physiotherapist, Wandashisha Dkhar and Assistant Physiotherapist, Marybahun Sawkmie.

The camp will continue on without stoppage (Sundays included) for over two weeks more and finally conclude on February 16.