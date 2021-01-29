Assam Excise Department chalks out plan against illicit liquor during polls

GUWAHATI: The Assam Excise Department has chalked out an elaborate action plan to check and control production, storage, distribution and sale of illicit liquor ahead of and during the Assembly elections in the state.

According to instructions given by the Election Commission of India (ECI) in regard to the action plan of the department, the deputy commissioners of all districts shall constitute district-level task forces comprising excise and police officials.

“Daily reports on enforcement activities shall be furnished by all district superintendents of excise showing details of case detection, arrests and seizures made by police and excise officials independently and jointly and the same shall be complied at the deputy commissioner and superintendent of police level also so that there is no ambiguity in the seizure data,” an official statement said on Friday.

“Deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and superintendents of excise of districts sharing inter-state boundaries with Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Tripura, Nagaland and West Bengal, and international border with Bhutan and Bangladesh, shall have co-ordination meetings with their counterparts to take action against illegal liquor inflow into the state,” the statement said.

Deputy commissioners, superintendents of police and superintendents of excise of the concerned districts have been directed to establish check posts at Srirampur, Chagolia, Bokajan, Lakhipur (Cachar), Hollongi, Balijan, Banderdewa, Kimin, Harmoti, Kakoi, Siajujuli, Bhalukpung, Seijusa, Ruskin Gate, Telam Simen Chapari, Sili, Likabali, Dirak Gate (Kakopathar), Shantipur (Sadiya), Margherita, Bordumsa Gate (Digboi), Xukanpukhuri, Joypur (Naharkatia), Bogibeel, Khanapara (Guwahati) and other locations as considered vulnerable from the point of illegal liquor inflow.

The checkposts shall be manned by police and excise jointly for monitoring all transiting vehicles carrying liquor consignments.

Superintendents of excise have been directed to monitor on regular basis the operations of all distilleries, breweries and bottling plants located in their jurisdiction.

“Concerned superintendents of excise are also asked to keep strict vigil on the two distilleries namely Radiant Manufacture Pvt Ltd, Karbi Anglong and Brahmaputra Biochem Pvt Ltd, Kamrup to check any probable leakage of ENA (extra neutral alcohol),” the statement said.

“The concerned superintendents of excise shall ensure frequent and regular checks of all wholesale warehouses and retail shops located in the bordering districts. They shall conduct regular enforcement drives in all vulnerable places and areas under polling stations identified as sensitive from liquor point of view,” it said.

“The commissioner of police, Guwahati, deputy commissioners and superintendents of police are also requested to notify one nodal officer who will share the detection and seizure data with the concerned superintendent of excise for compilation and uploading on the excise online portal for onward transmission to ECI on a daily basis,” the statement further said.

Helpline numbers

Meanwhile, in view of ensuing polls, the state excise department on Friday notified two helpline numbers, 7002231557 and 7002266033 for receipt of intelligence input about illegal production/storage/sale of liquor and to receive the grievances and information of violation of rule and distribution of liquor among voters to influence voting.

According to the notification, two assistant inspectors of excise, Excise Intelligence Bureau (EIB), Guwahati shall register information and complaints from people or organisations, and accordingly share the same with the concerned superintendent of excise to take action accordingly.

“If the information is discreet in nature, then it must be immediately forwarded to the joint commissioner of excise (EIB), Assam for necessary action,” the statement added.