Ayushmann tests his cricketing skills during Northeast shoot

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday offered a glimpse of his cricketing skills for fans. The actor shared a video on Instagram where he can be seen playing cricket and hitting a six.

“In between shots! #NorthEast,” captioned the actor.

He also shared a video of a bunch of local children cheering him, calling out his name. The junior cheerleaders smile at the camera as they clap and shout, “Ayushmann Ayushmann!”

Ayushmann is currently shooting for an undisclosed project in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park. It is being speculated that the actor is filming a spy thriller in Guwahati. However, there has been no confirmation on the news from the actor.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann recently wrapped up the shoot of his upcoming film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui. The love story is directed by Abhishek Kapoor and co-stars Vaani Kapoor, and was shot in Chandigarh over just 48 days amid the pandemic.

The actor will also feature in a comedy drama titled Doctor G to be helmed by Anubhuti Kashyap. (IANS)