Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy passes away

KOHIMA: Nagaland Chief Secretary Temjen Toy passed away here on Thursday following a brief illness. He was 57.

A 1989 batch IAS officer, Toy is survived by wife and four children.

He had taken charge as Chief Secretary in March 2018.

An official release said that Toy’s body would be cremated with full state honours on Friday and all the government offices in Kohima shall remain closed so as to enable the government employees to pay their last respects.

Governor R. N. Ravi, Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, the Central IAS officers Association, ruling and opposition political parties and many others have express their deep shock and condolences over Toy’s sudden demise.

The state cabinet at an emergency meeting, chaired by the Chief Minister, adopted a condolence resolution, which read: “As Chief Secretary, his leadership to the entire government machinery, matured and measured advice, counsel, and the tremendous goodwill enjoyed by him cutting across the length and breadth of the state was a source of immense strength to the Cabinet and the government officials. He made tremendous contributions and galvanized the entire Government machinery to fight the Covid-19 pandemic ensuring the people of the state were least affected.”

“The void created by the demise of Toy would be difficult to fill.”