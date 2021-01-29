NEWS BRIEFS

18 opp parties to boycott Prez’s address to Parl

New Delhi, Jan 28: A day before the start of the Budget session of Parliament, as many as 18 opposition parties, led by the Congress, the NCP, the Shiv Sena and the TMC, decided on Thursday to boycott the president’s address to the joint sitting of both Houses in solidarity with the farmers protesting against the new farm laws. While 16 opposition parties issued a joint statement announcing their decision to boycott the president’s address, the AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal also separately announced their decision to boycott the address. (PTI)

Lookout notices against farmer leaders

New Delhi/Ghaziabad, Jan 28: Delhi Police Thursday issued lookout notices against farmer leaders and announced a probe into the “conspiracy” behind the Republic Day violence, even as the Ghaziabad administration gave an ultimatum to the protesters at UP Gate to vacate the site by midnight. Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait, however, told reporters at the UP gate in Ghazipur bordering Delhi that he would rather commit suicide than leave and end the protest against the farm laws. (PTI)