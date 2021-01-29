‘NPP will win GHADC’

SHILLONG, Jan 28: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is confident of the NPP winning the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) polls, the date of which was announced on Thursday.

He is the national president of NPP.

“The GHADC elections will be held on April 9 and as a political party we are confident that we will win these elections,” Sangma said, adding that the NPP has finalised its candidates in most of the constituencies of the council.

On the anti-incumbency factor, the Chief Minister said: “It is there for any government but we will be able to showcase a lot of work done in the district council areas as well as the state beyond. This has given us the confidence.”

The GHADC was placed under Administrative Rule by Governor Satya Pal Malik, ending the confusion about the status of the elected representatives whose tenure had ended on October 18, 2020.

The election was deferred reportedly because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Opposition Congress and the NPP’s coalition partner BJP had accused the state government of delaying it deliberately.