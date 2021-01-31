Railway police SI shot at, seriously injured in Bihar’s Barh

Patna: A Government Railway Police Sub-Inspector was shot at and seriously injured at the Barh railway station in Bihar’s Patna district, police said on Sunday.

SI Vipin Kumar Singh sustains gunshot injury in the chest around midnight on Saturday and was under close observation at the Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH).

As per his statement, he was on duty around 12.30 am when he saw some unidentified anti-social elements creating ruckus inside the station premises. Subsequently, he tried to chase them away.

“Around one dozen men were creating ruckus under the influence of liquor. Singh managed to shoo them from the station. While returning towards the police camp, a goon opened fired at him. His condition is serious,” said Tarkeshwar Mishra, SHO of Railway police station, Barh.

On January 12, Rupesh Singh, state manager of Indigo airlines, was gunned down in Patna’s Punaichak area. On January 18, an Agriculture Department officer was killed in Patna’s Masaurdhi area.

Afzar Shamshi, the BJP state spokesman, was shot at and injured in Munger on January 27 while late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin brother was shot at and injured in Saharsa district on January 30.(IANS)