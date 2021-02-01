Garo Padmashree awardee congratulated by ALS team

TURA : Padmashree awardee , Nanandro B Marak was on Sunday congratulated by the executive members of the A’chik Literature Society (ALS).

Members of the ALS including Vice President, Giribala G Momin, Basan R Marak, Secretary Crystal Cornelius D Marak and Accountant Mukthi R Marak paid a visit to Marak’s residence at Gondagre, Jasingre and congratulated him,

It may be mentioned that Nanandro was recently conferred the Padmashree Award, 2021 by the Government of India for his contribution to agriculture in the state by cultivating Black Pepper.