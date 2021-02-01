Meghalaya commercial vehicles owners press for fare hike

NATIONAL
By By Our Reporter
Chairman Wandonbok Jyrwa of Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles, submits the memorandum to Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong on Monday. ST photo by Sanjib.

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong  to press for their demand for hike in tax fare in view of steep rise in petrol  and diesel prices.

The Joint Action Committee in the memorandum mentioned that unless the state government allowed revision of taxi fares as proposed by the  commercial vehicles owners, they would be left with no other option but to resort to indefinite strike.

The committee also mentioned in the memorandum that the odd and even system of plying of commercial vehicles as introduced by Meghalaya government has severely affected the economic condition and livelihood  of owners and drivers of these commercial vehicles.

Continue Reading

Get real time updates directly on your device, subscribe now.

You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.