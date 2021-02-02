NCC donates essential to Shantivan Leprosy Rehabilitation Center

SHILLONG: On World Leprosy Day, as part of the Social Service and Community Development activities 61 Megh (G) Bn NCC part of Shillong Group, NER Directorate donated essential to Shantivan Leprosy Rehabilitation Center, Nongpoh.

The center has 86 inmates and is run by the Missionaries of Charity. Personnel of the Bn also interacted with the incharge Sister Shyline to understand about their problems and issues.

As part of their personality development and to inculcate a feeling of empathy and selfless service the cadets of the Battalion were educated on the importance of helping the needy in society. They enthusiastically supported the effort.