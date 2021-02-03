6 arrested, arms recovered in Gossaigaon

GUWAHATI: Acting on a tip-off that some miscreants equipped with arms/ammunitions and explosive were moving in a Scorpio vehicle at village Nasraibil area under Saraibil Border Outpost of Gossaigaon Police Station in Kokrajhar District, the in charge of Saraibil (BOP) SI Mithun Taye and his team stopped the vehicle bearing registration No. AS16A4165 which was roaming and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition from the vehicle.

The recovery included five AK56 assault rifles, eight AK 56 magazines, one HK 33E along with a magazine, one UBGL, 11 UBGL Cells, eight Chinese hand grenades, 300 AK56 ammunition along with BP Pouch.

The police also recovered five mobile handsets, blankets, plastics, tooth brushes and arrested six persons who were carrying these arms and ammunition. The arrested persons were identified as: Snmanjay Basumatary @ Bogla, Rabinath Narzary @ Ganda, Pungka Basumatary @ Langkhu, Mwktang Basumatary @ Mamo, Manipal Mushahary and Swmkwr Basumatary.