Ashoke Dinda announces retirement

Kolkata, Feb 2: Veteran India and Bengal pacer Ashoke Dinda on Tuesday announced his retirement from all formats of cricket, bringing the curtains down on a career spanning one and a half decade.

The 36-year-old, who had featured in 13 ODIs and nine T20Is for India, had moved to Goa at the start of this season after facing disciplinary action after playing only one Ranji Trophy match in 2019-20.

For Goa, he played three Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy matches before realising that his body was not supporting him anymore.

“Today, I am retiring from all formats of cricket. I have sent the mails to BCCI and GCA to this effect,” Dinda said during a media interaction at Eden Gardens.

Dinda thanked BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly for going out of his way and giving him a debut against Maharashtra at Pune in the 2005-06 season. (PTI)