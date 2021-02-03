SC says not condoning R-Day violence, cites PM statement  

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday cited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that law will take its own course, as it declined to entertain a PIL urging it to issue directions to register FIR against persons or organisation responsible for dishonouring of the national flag at the Red Fort on Republic Day.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said the government is already inquiring into the matter and it is apparent that it will also take necessary action. The Chief Justice said: “We read PM statement in press that the law will take its own course.”

While addressing arguments on violence unleashed on Delhi streets amid the tractor rally on Republic Day, the Chief Justice stressed that the court is not condoning it.

The Chief Justice said, “We are sure government is inquiring into it and taking appropriate action.”

The top court also declined to entertain another PIL seeking directions for an NIA probe against anti-social elements, part of the tractor rally, who engaged in violence on the streets of the national capital on Republic Day.

The plea, filed through advocates Shashank Shekhar Jha and Manju Jetley Sharma, said the attack on the Red Fort and the national flag on Republic Day needs immediate attention. “The protestors cannot be allowed to put the government and people at ransom and undertake violence in the name of protest. The freedom of expression and protest cannot be absolute and must consider the rights of others,” said the plea.

The petition also sought directions for constitution of a judicial commission headed by a retired judge of the Supreme Court or a Special Investigation Team, which should be monitored by the top court.

IANS