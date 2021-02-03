Three coal laden truck seized in EJH

KHLIEHRIAT: Three trucks loaded with illegal coal were seized on Wednesday during a raid conducted by a team of East Jaintia Hills Police in the presence of an executive magistrate.

The team raided some illegal coal mining and dumping area and seized the three vehicle suspecting illegal attempt to transport coal from Kympleng (Cement) and Sakhian area.

A joint inspection team comprising of Executive Magistrates and Police of East Jaintia Hills District on Wednesday conducted several raids in suspected illegal coal mining areas under Umpleng and Sakhain village.

Besides the three trucks, Police also seized some tools using for mining.

In this regard, police have registered a case under Section of IPC 120B/379/34 IPC Read with 21 MMDR Act.