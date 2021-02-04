NEWS BRIEFS

Govt notice to Twitter

NEW DELHI, Feb 3: The government on Wednesday ordered Twitter to immediately take down handles and hashtags that suggested a farmer genocide was being planned, saying such misinformation and inflammatory content will incite passion, and impact public order. It warned Twitter of penal action in case of failure to comply with its directive.

Jeff Bezos to step down

NEW YORK, Feb 3: Jeff Bezos, who founded Amazon as an online bookseller nearly three decades ago, will step down as the CEO of the USD 1.7 trillion global e-commerce giant and will become the executive chairman, a move he said would give him “time and energy” to focus on his other ventures. Amazon said Andy Jassy, CEO of the company’s cloud business, Amazon Web Services, will be the new CEO. (PTI)