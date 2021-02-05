Bangladesh on top after Mehidy’s ton

CHATTOGRAM, Feb 4: Mehidy Hasan’s maiden hundred lifted Bangladesh to 430 and on top of the West Indies after two days of the first cricket Test on Thursday.

The West Indies was 75-2 in reply, captain Kraigg Brathwaite on 49 at stumps and newcomer Nkrumah Bonner on 17 in an unbroken 51-run partnership.

Batting at No. 8, the allrounder Mehidy scored 103 off 168 balls, and included 13 boundaries. Mehidy formed three important partnerships to help Bangladesh establish full control on a slow pitch.

He shared a 67-run stand with Shakib Al Hasan for the seventh wicket, 45 runs with Taijul Islam (18) for the eighth wicket, and 67 with Nayeem Hasan (24) for the ninth wicket.

Bangladesh lost Liton Das early in the morning after he added just four runs to his overnight 34. At 248-6, Bangladesh could have slumped, but Shakib resisted and brought up his 25th half-century, dealing with the West Indies’ disciplined spinners patiently.

Fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman, 2-18, then put West Indies in further trouble. (AP)