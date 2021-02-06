Lisa Sthalekar now Oz Cricket Hall of Famer

Sydney, Feb 5: Former Australia women’s cricket team captain Lisa Sthalekar has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame, the country’s board (CA) announced on Friday.

One of the world’s elite spin-bowling all-rounders, the Pune-born cricketer has represented Australia in eight Tests, 125 ODIs and 54 T20IS in a career spanning 12 years from 2001-13, scoring almost 4,000 runs.

Sthalekar was a member of four Australian World Cup-winning teams across the ODI and T20 formats and captained Australia in three ODIs against New Zealand in 2006.

She was named Women’s International Cricketer of the Year in 2007, and was awarded the Belinda Clark Medal – recognising Australia’s best women’s international cricketer – in 2007 and 2008.

In August 2020, she became the 27th Australian to be inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Her involvement in cricket also extends through to her work as a leading broadcast commentator in some of the game’s pre-eminent competitions. (PTI)