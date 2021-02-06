NEWS BRIEFS

4G restored in J&K

JAMMU, Feb 5: High speed mobile internet was on Friday restored in Jammu and Kashmir, exactly one and a half years after it was snapped in August 2019 when the Centre had abrogated the special status of the erstwhile state. (PTI)

Vaccination phase 3

NEW DELHI, Feb 5: The most vulnerable age group of people in the country, those aged above 50 will get the first jab in March second week onwards, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed Parliament on Friday. (IANS)

US delays H1-B policy

Washington, Feb 5: The Biden administration has announced that it is delaying the H-1B policy of the previous Trump administration on allocation of the popular foreign work visas by continuing with the lottery system until December 31, 2021.

Opportunity for CSE

NEW DELHI, Feb 5: The Centre told the Supreme Court on Friday that it is agreeable to give UPSC aspirants, who exhausted their last attempt for the civil services examination in October 2020, another shot at clearing the test in 2021.