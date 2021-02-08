Chepauk gearing up for spectators

CHENNAI, Feb 7: The MA Chidamabaram Stadium’s three stands – I, J and K – will be thrown open to spectators for an international match for the first time since 2012 when it hosts the second India-England Test from February 13.

The three stands were sealed after the 2011 World Cup owing to various issues, depriving the city the opportunity to host matches at various events, including the World T20 in 2016 and the IPL final in 2019.

An exception was made when the stands were opened for an ODI between India and Pakistan in 2012.

Tickets for the second Test, to be played here from February 13 to 17, will go on sale from February 8, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) Secretary R S Ramasaamy said on Sunday.

Around 15,000 tickets will be sold and they will be available online only, he said.

“There would be no Counter/Box Office sales,” a TNCA press release said. The daily tickets are priced from Rs 100 onwards. (PTI)